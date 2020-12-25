Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah to arrive in poll-bound Assam tonight

Delegations of the BJPs ruling alliance partner, Asom Gana Parishad and the Joint Coordination Committee of the Rabhas and representatives of the Gana Shakti Party are o scheduled to meet the union home minister, Sarma said.Shahs official programme in Assam includes laying the foundation stone of the Rs 186 crore beautification programme of the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava in central Assam.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-12-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 21:58 IST
Shah to arrive in poll-bound Assam tonight
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay a three-day visit to the north east and will arrive here on Friday night, North East Democratic Alliance convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma said. During his visit to poll-bound Assam, the senior BJP leader will meet the newly elected members of the state party core committee and the ruling coalition of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Sarma, the state finance minister told reporters.

A 23-member delegation of the United Peoples Party Liberal-BJP-Gana Suraksha Party combine will also meet him to discuss various issues, Sarma said. Delegations of the BJP's ruling alliance partner, Asom Gana Parishad and the Joint Coordination Committee of the Rabhas and representatives of the Gana Shakti Party are o scheduled to meet the union home minister, Sarma said.

Shah's official programme in Assam includes laying the foundation stone of the Rs 186 crore beautification programme of the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava in central Assam. Sarma said that the land surrounding the 'sattra' (Vaishnav monastery) has been freed of encroachers and the state government wants to develop it on the lines of Amritsar's Golden Temple.

The union home minister will lay the foundation stone of one of the country's largest medical college and hospital to be set up at a cost of Rs 860 crore in Guwahati by amalgamating the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital and the Kalapahar COVID Care Hospital, he said. The two hospitals will be connected by three new flyovers.

Shah will do the same for 11 law colleges in different parts of the state and inaugurate the third phase of the 'Asom Darshan' scheme to protect the places of worships of different faiths, Sarma said. In the third phase 8000 'naamghars' (Vaishnav prayer and community halls) will be given Rs 2.5 lakh each.

All the official programmes will be held centrally at Amingaon Parade Ground. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior officials of the state government are scheduled to meet him to discuss various issues concerning the state.

On Sunday morning, Shah will offer prayers at the Kamakhya Temple here and leave for Manipur where he is scheduled to launch various schemes and meet members of the civil society. He will return to New Delhi on Sunday evening, Sarma added.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN reports 1,027 fresh COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu on Friday logged 1,027 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,12,142 while the death toll mounted to 12,048 with 12 more fatalities. Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 289, nearby Chengalpattu andKancheepuram 74 and 38 res...

LG Sinha lists out measures taken for farmers' welfare in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday outlined that the welfare of farmers and their betterment is the prime focus of both the Centre and the Union territory governments. He was addressing farmers during a programme he...

Odisha celebrates with religious fervour

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour in different parts of Odisha, including the districts of Gajapati, Kandhamal and Sundergarh that have a significant Christian population. Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik...

Ethiopia says national election to be held in June

Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election on June 5, the electoral board said on Friday, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeks to quell political and ethnic violence in several regions. Abiys Prosperity Party, a pan-Ethiopian movement he fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020