BJP launches booth-level programme in Bengal

The BJP on Friday launched a programme to strengthen its grassroots networking for the assembly elections in West Bengal. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that members of every booth committee will visit the houses in their respective areas to help voters on issues relating to their franchise.

''Our party workers will reach voters in each of the 78,000 booths in West Bengal for the programme which will commence from Saturday,'' Ghosh told reporters here. The BJP leader claimed that elections to 118 civic bodies in the state were not being held since the ruling TMC is afraid of losing.

''I had said that law and order situation in West Bengal is worse than in Kashmir, this has been proved now with elections for local bodies in Kashmir having been hel,'' he said. He claimed that of the over 130 party functionaries killed in the state, most were booth-level workers. ''But despite the hostilities, our booth-level workers have fought with resolve, taking the BJP to its present position,'' he said.

Ghosh said that the workers will visit houses in every booth across the state and highlight to the voters the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the ''misrule'' of the TMC government in West Bengal. He said that the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' programme will continue till January 27.

Claiming that the strength of the BJP has increased in south Bengal also, apart from north Bengal, he said that programmes like this have been taken up in order to take care of any shortcomings and to strengthen the party in every corner of the state. Ghosh claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcements of setting up of a deep-sea port at Tajpur and agro-industries in Singur were without any basis, asking where the funds for these projects will come from.

He further questioned the Swasthya Sathi health care programme of the state government, holding that this project itself would require thousands of crores of rupees. ''Where will the money come from, the government will have to be mortgaged,'' he said.

The BJP leader said that the people of Singur, from where Tata Motors had shifted to Sanand in Gujarat to set up its car factory owing to agitation led by Mamata Banerjee, do not trust her when she talks of setting up industries there. ''We have seen her (Banerjee) inaugurating games, fairs and pujas, but not industries since no one is setting up one here,'' he said.