Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 arrested in Mexico crash that killed current, ex-governor

The Agusta 109 helicopter crashed in flames 10 minutes after takeoff on Dec. 24 that year while carrying newly installed Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as three other people.The Puebla state prosecutors office Friday said the four suspects worked for a Rotor Flight Services, a company related to the functioning of the aircraft, It said the suspects were accused of culpable homicide, damage to anothers property and false testimony.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 26-12-2020 06:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 06:58 IST
4 arrested in Mexico crash that killed current, ex-governor

Four people have been arrested in connection with the 2018 crash of a helicopter that killed a central Mexican governor and her husband — who had preceded her as governor — authorities said. The Agusta 109 helicopter crashed in flames 10 minutes after takeoff on Dec. 24 that year while carrying newly installed Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as three other people.

The Puebla state prosecutor's office Friday said the four suspects worked for a Rotor Flight Services, a company “related to the functioning of the aircraft,” It said the suspects were accused of culpable homicide, damage to another's property and false testimony. The Mexico City prosecutor's office said Friday the woman detained in the capital had been in charge of the shop where the helicopter had received maintenance.

Mexico's then secretary of communications and transportation, Javier Jiménez Espriú, said in March 2019 that investigators had concluded the crash was probably caused by a technical problem known to the company that operated the helicopter and said, “it should not have flown.” He said maintenance records showed a preexisting problem involving stability systems and a piece inside with two loose screws. The crash prompted political suspicion because Moreno Valle was a rising figure in the opposition National Action Party, which had governed Mexico from 2000 to 2012.. That party went on to lose the election held to replace Alonso.

Her own victory in 2018 had been challenged by the party of current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but was upheld..

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Reuters Odd News Summary

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei Watch Fit new edition tipped to sport metal frame, fluoro rubber strap

The Huawei Watch Fit which was recently unveiled in China is now tipped to come in a new version sporting a metal frame and a fluoro rubber strap as compared to the textured matte frame and silicone watch strap in the standard edition.Dubbe...

NFL-Saints' Kamara scores six rushing TDs, equals single game record

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied the National Football League NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he crossed the line six times in the Saints 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday. Kamara equalled ...

Mexico records 9,679 new coronavirus cases, 665 more deaths

Mexicos Health Ministry on Friday reported 9,679 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 665 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,372,243 cases and 121,837 deaths.The government has said the real number of ...

After early success, South Korea sleepwalks into virus crisis

South Korea had seemed to be winning the fight against the coronavirus Quickly ramping up its testing, contact-tracing and quarantine efforts paid off when it weathered an early outbreak without the economic pain of a lockdown. But a deadly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020