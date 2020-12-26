Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt failed to maintain law and order: Chugh on disruption of power supply

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday took exception to alleged forceful disruption of telecom services by protesting farmers in Punjab and said the Congress government has failed to maintain law and order in the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-12-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 23:22 IST
Punjab govt failed to maintain law and order: Chugh on disruption of power supply
“Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state,'' Chugh said in a statement here. Image Credit: ANI

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday took exception to alleged forceful disruption of telecom services by protesting farmers in Punjab and said the Congress government has failed to maintain law and order in the state. He also said ''urban Naxal forces seem to be having a field day in Punjab".

"Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state,'' Chugh said in a statement here. The BJP leader also wondered if the chief minister "has connived with the Naxal forces to ensure the collapse of law and order'' and create an environment of fear and terror in the state. Amid reports that power supply to mobile towers was being disconnected by protesting farmers in different parts of the state, Singh had on Friday appealed to them to not inconvenience the general public with such actions.

He had urged them to exercise the same restraint that they had been showing over the past several months and said that telecom connectivity had become even more critical for people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new agri-marketing laws. Chugh alleged that the state had lately been witnessing frequent incidents like blocking of roads and rail traffic, disrupting the functioning of toll plazas and snapping of telecommunication lines "which indicate that disruptive forces have been at work and the state police have failed to control them".

"The frequent targeting of BJP offices and party leaders in violent attacks has added a serious dimension to the law and order situation in Punjab," he said. "In the name of farmers' agitation, Naxal forces have been let loose in the state,'' the BJP leader added. Chugh also urged farmer leaders to make sure that such disruptive elements did not defame the farmers' cause and paralyse public services.

"By not taking action against such elements, the chief minister seems to be pushing Punjab to become a state of the red corridor, which has become a serious threat to peace in Punjab. The situation here is getting similar to what is seen in pockets of Chattisgarh and Jharkhand where public properties are targeted by the Naxals," he said. The BJP general secretary also urged the Union home ministry to keep an eye on such developments in the northern state.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SDMC opens its first 'toy bank' in Najafgarh zone

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday opened a first-of-its-kind toy bank in Najafgarh zone for children who cant afford them, officials said on Saturday. South Delhi mayor Anamika said the khilona bank has been opened keeping i...

Soccer-Nantes appoint former France coach Domenech as new boss

Nantes have appointed former France national team coach Raymond Domenech as their new manager until the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday. Domenech last managed France during the 2010 World Cup, where they crashed out in ...

Argentina church asks lawmakers to search their hearts ahead of abortion vote

The Church of Argentina on Saturday called on the countrys lawmakers to vote their conscience this coming week, when the Senate will take up a bill to legalize abortion that has divided a nation with long-held Roman Catholic roots. During a...

Nepalese woman gang-raped in Haryana

A Nepalese woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in a village here, police said on Saturday. According to police, the accused entered the victims rented house Thursday night. They beat up the womans husband, a farm l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020