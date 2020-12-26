Left Menu
BJP to hold 25 webinars on 'one nation, one election' starting tomorrow till Dec 30

Acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for 'one nation one election', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tasked its leaders to do 25 webinars starting Sunday and till December 30 on the same issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 23:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav Acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for 'one nation one election', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tasked its leaders to do 25 webinars starting Sunday and till December 30 on the same issue.

BJP said that the first webinar will be organised by newly appointed party spokesperson Guru Prakash and will be addressed by party vice president Baijayant Panda and Dr P Puneeth, Associate Professor, Centre for Study of Law and Governance, JNU. Guru Prakash, while inviting people to join the webinars said, "As PM Modi has said that the way elections in India have been organised over the last seventy years, a lot of black money is used and a lot of resources are wasted. Every year some elections take place and now discussion on electoral reform is taking place. Former president Pranab Mukherjee also supported the theory of one nation one election. Discussion between think tanks is also taking place on the issue."

"On many occasions, PM Modi has said that one nation one election is the need of India. Earlier, he had suggested that single voters' list should be brought in place for Lok Sabha, Assembly and Panchayat polls. Separate lists are a waste of resources," Prakash added. The BJP spokesperson further said that BJP is starting to slowly make consensus on the issue and with the same intention it will organise 25 webinars over the next few days. The series of webinars will be completed by December 30.

According to sources, many senior leaders have been asked to hold webinars on the issue and it will be attended by experts and influential people. (ANI)

