Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela's opposition-held Congress extends term after disputed vote

Venezuela's opposition-held National Assembly on Saturday approved a statute extending its term into 2021, after a disputed Dec. 6 election in which allies of President Nicolas Maduro's ruling socialist party won 91% of the seats in Congress.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 27-12-2020 02:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 02:32 IST
Venezuela's opposition-held Congress extends term after disputed vote
Saturday's vote paves the way for opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by dozens of countries as the crisis-stricken OPEC nation's legitimate leader, to retain his role as the parliament's speaker. Image Credit: ANI

Venezuela's opposition-held National Assembly on Saturday approved a statute extending its term into 2021, after a disputed Dec. 6 election in which allies of President Nicolas Maduro's ruling socialist party won 91% of the seats in Congress. The South American country's four main opposition parties boycotted the parliamentary vote, arguing conditions for a free and fair election were not met, and most Western democracies, including the United States, have said they do not recognize the election results.

Saturday's vote paves the way for opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by dozens of countries as the crisis-stricken OPEC nation's legitimate leader, to retain his role as the parliament's speaker. Guaido's nearly two-year push to oust Maduro, who he labels a dictator, has been unsuccessful. "Despite threats from the dictatorship and intimidation from the regime, the parliament will continue in this extraordinary period," Guaido said on Saturday.

The statute provides for a small group of legislators to carry out the National Assembly's functions. The change comes as dozens of legislators have fled the country, or have expressed unwillingness to continue serving in Congress next year, due to what they describe as threats from the government. Members of one of the four major parties that make up Guaido's coalition, Democratic Action, abstained from the vote because they did not support delegating the functions of parliament to a small group.

Maduro, who calls Guaido a U.S.-puppet seeking to oust him in a coup, has said the election was transparent and points out that several opposition candidates participated. Guaido says those candidates are shadow allies of the government. The socialist-controlled Congress is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan 5, 2021.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Two second half goals keep Atletico in league hunt

Two second half goals gave Atletico Mineiro a 2-0 win over Coritiba on Saturday and kept them in the hunt for this seasons Brazilian league title. Atleticos Hyoran curled a superb shot into the top corner 20 minutes into the second half and...

Canada's Ontario finds two cases of virus variant first seen in UK

Health officials in Ontario said on Saturday that two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom have appeared in the Canadian province.The cases, identified in a couple in southern Ontario with no k...

Ontario officials say they find two cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in UK

Health officials in Ontario said on Saturday that two confirmed cases of the new COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom have appeared in the Canadian province.The cases, identified in a couple in southern Ontario with no know...

Unemployment benefits for millions in limbo as Trump rages

Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless President Donald Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020