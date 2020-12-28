Left Menu
Atmosphere of hatred, division created in name of 'love jihad': KC Tyagi

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi has said that an atmosphere of hatred and division is being created in the country in the name of "love jihad".

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 28-12-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 09:33 IST
JDU leader KC Tyagi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi has said that an atmosphere of hatred and division is being created in the country in the name of "love jihad". "An atmosphere of hatred and division is being created in the country in the name of 'love jihad'. Provisions of the Constitution and CrPC give freedom to two adults to choose life partners of their choice irrespective of one's religion or caste," said Tyagi on Sunday.

He also said that the defection of six MLAs of his party in Arunachal Pradesh to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not a good sign for alliance politics. Recently, six of the seven JD(U) MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh--Talem Taboh, Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dorjee Wangdi, Kharma, Dongru Siongju and Kanggong Taku-- switched to the BJP.

"We express anguish over six JD (U) MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh joining BJP. This is not a good sign for alliance politics," Tyagi said while addressing a press conference on the sidelines of JD(U)'s national executive meet on Sunday. Earlier Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar downplayed the exit of the MLAs and said that "they have gone their own way". JD(U) is part of the NDA government in Centre and won Bihar election in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Prasad Singh has been unanimously chosen as the national President of the Janata Dal (United) replacing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who held that office till now. Nitish Kumar was elected as the national President of JDU in 2019 for a period of three years but he relinquished the post today in favour of the bureaucrat-turned-politician RCP Singh.

Singh had served as the General Secretary of the party till now. The party in a tweet said that Kumar had proposed the name of RCP in the national executive meeting and was accepted unanimously. (ANI)

