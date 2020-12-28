Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks report from Delhi govt after review meeting over reserving ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to file on record the outcome of the review meeting on the reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals in the national capital for the COVID-19 patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:30 IST
HC seeks report from Delhi govt after review meeting over reserving ICU beds for COVID-19 patients
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to file on record the outcome of the review meeting on the reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals in the national capital for the COVID-19 patients. The Bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad was informed by the Delhi government counsel that a meeting of the expert committee which is reviewing the Covid-19 condition in the national capital would take place on January 5.

After the submission, the Court adjourned the matter for January 8 before the roster bench and directed the Delhi government to file its status report regarding the outcome of the expert committee meeting. The status report filed before the court by the Delhi government said that the committee has recommended decreasing of reservation of 80 per cent COVID ICU beds to 60 per cent, freeing up 20 per cent Covid ICU beds for non-COVID patients.

The Status report states, "The new UK strain of COVID-19 is a new development which has witnessed itself to the country very recently. The new strain situation is still evolving in the country. About 20,622 persons have landed from the UK in Delhi, from November 25, 2020, to December 23, 2020. Further till now, about 19 UK returnees have tested positive and their genome sequencing in underway in NCDC. In view of the unfolding situation of the new strain, we are of the view that we should take abundant precaution and abrupt de-escalation." "We should also be aware that we are at the cusp of the New Year 2021. We just had Christmas celebrations. The upcoming celebrations shall entail gatherings which may trigger super spreader event," it said.

Earlier on December 24, the Delhi government's additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose told the court that Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the concerned committee meetings are taking place and the issue of new strain is being discussed. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who was appearing on behalf of the petitioner submitted that one after another committees are getting constituted by respondents. They are sitting over the rooms of private hospitals, he submitted.

The Court earlier asked the Delhi government to consider reviewing its decision reserving 80 per cent ICU beds for COVID-19 patients only in 33 private hospitals. On November 12, the Delhi High Court's division bench has vacated a stay imposed by a single-judge bench on the AAP government's order on the reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients observing that there is a rise in COVID-19 infections in the national capital.

Earlier, a single-judge bench had stayed the order passed by the Delhi government instructing private hospitals in Delhi to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, while hearing a petition moved by the Association of Healthcare Providers India. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Indonesia bans foreign visitors for 2 weeks over new coronavirus variant

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period to try to keep out a new potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday. The new regulation, effe...

Amid new virus strain scare, TN CM appeals public to compulsorily wear face masks

Amid fears following the detection of a new, more virulent variant of COVID-19 in the UK, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday insisted on the use of face masks, saying it has turned out to be an effective preventive mechanism against the co...

Post 'Shakuntala Devi' success, Anu Menon, Abundantia Entertainment to collaborate again for murder mystery

Bollywood director Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment announced on Monday that after their collaboration for the much appraised Shakuntala Devi, they will once again collaborate for a new film. Director Anu Menon will once again be join...

Cashaa, United Multistate Cooperative Society launch crypto bank

Fintech firm Cashaa and United Multistate Credit Cooperative Society on Monday launched a crypto bank that allows users to transact in cryptocurrency and fiat from one account. The partnership will enable Cashaa to access Uniteds regulatory...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020