Opp protests against rejection of 2 adjournment motions, Assam House adjourned for brief period

The first notice was served by Leader of Opposition in the House Debabrata Saikia of the Congress, and seven others on encroachment of lands owned by indigenous people across the state.As per the rule, notice of the motion should be sent to the minister concerned along with the Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

The Assam Assembly was adjourned for 10 minutes on the first day of the Winter Session Monday after the opposition protested against rejection of their two adjournment motions on encroachment of lands owned by indigenous people, and new farm laws enacted by the Centre. Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami did not allow raising of the motion on technical grounds which led to noisy scenes.

The opposition rushed to the Well of the House and showed placards, which was countered by sloganeering by BJP MLAs from their seats. The first notice was served by Leader of Opposition in the House Debabrata Saikia of the Congress, and seven others on encroachment of lands owned by indigenous people across the state.

''As per the rule, notice of the motion should be sent to the minister concerned along with the Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs Minister. In this case, it was not sent to the minister concerned, the chief minister in this case. So, I reject this under Rule 58,'' Goswami said.

The second notice was served by AIUDF member Hafiz Bashir Ahmed and six others on the possible impact of the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre. ''This notice is based on assumptions. As per Rule 56, no issue can be raised without factual basis,'' the Speaker said.

On this, both the parties cited precedence of accepting adjournment motions having the points raised by the Speaker, and urged him to allow them to raise the subjects. However, Goswami rejected their requests and this resulted in the entire opposition rallying inside the well holding placards.

Reacting to this, BJP MLAs shouted from their seats, ''Congress-AIUDF bhai-bhai (Congress-AIUDF are brothers), they will be given bye-bye in 2021.'' The Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes. The House functioned normally after it reassembled.

The Congress and the AIUDF had earlier announced their in-principle approval to form an alliance to fight the Assembly polls, likely in March-April next year..

