Left Menu
Development News Edition

House approves Trump's USD 2,000 checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

The House has voted to increase COVID-19 relief checks to USD 2,000, meeting President Donald Trumps demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertainDemocrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favouring additional assistance. But many House Republicans joined in support, despite being wary of bucking the president.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-12-2020 04:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 04:49 IST
House approves Trump's USD 2,000 checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

The House has voted to increase COVID-19 relief checks to USD 2,000, meeting President Donald Trump's demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain

Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favouring additional assistance. They had settled for smaller USD 600 payments in a compromise with Republicans over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law

The vote divides Republicans who mostly resist more spending. But many House Republicans joined in support, despite being wary of bucking the president. Senators are set to return to session on Tuesday to consider the measure.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

The Democratic-controlled House has voted to override President Donald Trumps veto of a defense policy bill. House members voted 322-87 to override the veto, well above the two-thirds needed to override.If approved by two-thirds of the Sena...

MEDIA-UK's Sunak ‘will use green levy’ to cut debt burden - The Times

-- Source link httpsbit.ly2Kyj4a7-- Note Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy...

Ohio police officer fired for fatally shooting unarmed Black man

A white police officer in Columbus, Ohio, was fired on Monday for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man last week in what the citys police chief deemed an unreasonable use of deadly force, the citys public safety director announced.Dismissa...

U.S. House approves $2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by Trump

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted 275-134 to meet President Donald Trumps demand for 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday, sending the measure on to an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate. The Republi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020