New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.
. DES16 UKD-POLLINATOR Uttarakhand Indias first pollinator park comes up at Haldwani Dehradun The countrys first pollinator park with over 40 species of butterflies, honeybees, birds and insects has been developed over four acres at Nainitals Haldwani..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:32 IST
DEL41 UP-3RDLD PM PM attacks previous govts for delaying work on dedicated freight corridor project Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused previous governments of delaying the dedicated freight corridor project and ignoring modernisation of railways, and said politics should be kept away from infrastructure development.
DES19 HP-VIRUS-2NDLD SHANTA Former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar's wife dies from COVID-19 Shimla: Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar's wife Santosh Shailza succumbed to coronavirus in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said. . DES6 RJ-YEARENDER Rajasthan 2020: Pilot’s rebellion shakes Congress, state sees 'resort politics' Jaipur: The coronavirus pandemic might have been the one claiming lives, but for weeks in 2020 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s main battle seemed to be with the enemy within. .
DES11 UKD-YEARENDER Uttarakhand: A year of turmoil for tourism, economy Dehradun: The tourism sector went into a tailspin and hordes of migrants returned home as coronavirus cast its shadow on the country and hit Uttarakhand’s economy hard in the past year. . DES16 UKD-POLLINATOR Uttarakhand: India's first pollinator park comes up at Haldwani Dehradun: The country's first pollinator park with over 40 species of butterflies, honeybees, birds and insects has been developed over four acres at Nainital's Haldwani..
