Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife again skips ED questioning in PMC bank money laundering case

Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on Tuesday skipped questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the over Rs 4,300-crore PMC Bank money laundering case, official sources said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 18:40 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife again skips ED questioning in PMC bank money laundering case

Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on Tuesday skipped questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the over Rs 4,300-crore PMC Bank money laundering case, official sources said. They said she has asked for an adjournment of the latest summons and has sought a fresh date of January 5 for deposing before the central probe agency in Mumbai.

It was not immediately clear if the ED has agreed to the request. The ED wants to question Varsha Raut with regard to a transaction of about Rs 55 lakh with the wife of a person who is accused in the PMC Bank alleged fraud case.

ED sources had said that it was the third summons issued to her after she skipped two earlier ones on health grounds, they said. The summonses for questioning were issued to her under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sanjay Raut, while holding a press conference in Mumbai on Monday, had denied any wrongdoing on the part of his wife and said they have been in correspondence with the probe agency in connection with the case for about one-and-a-half months. Raut is a Rajya Sabha MP and also a spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, which is in power in Maharashtra and is a former ally of the BJP.

He said details regarding this loan transaction had already been submitted to the ED during the correspondence. ''We are middle-class people. My wife had taken a loan from a friend 10 years ago to purchase a house. Details have been given to the Income-tax (department) and also mentioned in my Raya Sabha affidavit. The ED woke up to this deal after ten years,'' he told the conference.

Sanjay Raut had alleged that central agencies were being used to ''destabilise'' the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra. The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the alleged loan fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank in October last year against Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), its promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, his son Sarang Wadhawan, its former chairman Waryam Singh and ex-managing director Joy Thomas.

It took cognisance of a Mumbai Police economic offences wing FIR against them that charged them for causing ''wrongful loss, prima facie to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank, and corresponding gains to themselves''. The Shiv Sena, which is ruling Maharashtra as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government along with the NCP and Congress, had earlier alleged that the central probe agencies have been targeting them unfairly.

Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse who has recently joined Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has also been summoned by the ED for questioning on Wednesday in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Pune's Bhosri area..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vehicle manufacturers should absorb cost increase on mandatory dual front airbags rule: FADA

The governments proposal to make dual front airbags mandatory will lead to increase in price and vehicle manufacturers should absorb the major hike in costs to prevent impact on sales, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA ...

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar's wife dies of COVID-19

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumars wife Santosh Shailja died due to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said. She was 83. She was cremated as per coronavirus protocols at a crematorium in K...

Pope appoints successor to liberal Dublin archbishop Martin

Irelands most liberal Roman Catholic prelate, the Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin, is to step aside having reached the normal retirement age for bishops of 75, the Vatican said on Tuesday. Martin, who formally offered his resignation o...

Farmers write to Centre, take hard-line on agendas for Dec 30 talks

Protesting farmer unions Tuesday wrote to the Centre on the talks scheduled between the two sides on Wednesday, saying the discussion will only be on the modalities of repealing the three legislations, giving a legal guarantee on the MSP, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020