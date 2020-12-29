Left Menu
BJP afraid of being exposed if anti-cow slaughter bill is debated in house

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that passing anti-cow slaughter bill in legislative assembly without allowing discussion, reflects "the coward nature" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:51 IST
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (India): Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that passing anti-cow slaughter bill in legislative assembly without allowing discussion, reflects "the coward nature" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka. The Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah added that BJP is afraid of being exposed if the bill is debated on the floor of the house.

"BJP in Karnataka's only motive is to implement anti-cow slaughter bill are to gain political advantage by creating communal tensions and to protect anti-social elements who disturb social harmony in the name of cow. BJP leaders neither have concern nor devotion towards cow" Siddaramaiah tweeted. Former Chief Minister expressed concerns on this bill and said that BJP is doing drama by passing this bill.

"There is a ban on cow slaughter but there is no restriction to consume or sell beef. What drama are BJP leaders in Karnataka trying to play? Chief Minister of Karnataka should answer whether he shall restrict importing beef or not?", he said. "Ban on cow slaughter does not just affect farmers but also shall have an adverse impact on leather manufacturers. There shall be shortage of raw materials and will ruin their industry. Lakhs of families depending on this industry shall go out of work", Siddaramaiah added.

Siddaramaiah also said that this bill should have been push forward in the entire country. "BJP which advocates one language and one religion should have implemented same anti-cow slaughter bill in the entire country. If BJP is brave enough, they should bring similar laws in Goa and Northeastern States also. Also, bring ban on exports."

"The government has said it is willing to look after aged cows. But how many cow shelters are there in the State? How many new cow shelters shall be opened? How much of the budget has been allocated for this? Chief Minister of Karnataka should answer", Siddaramaiah further added. The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) was passed in the Karnataka assembly on December 9 amid uproar and walkout by opposition parties, Congress and the JD(S).

Under this bill, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed. Subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years. (ANI)

