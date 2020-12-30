Left Menu
Reports: Convicted US spy Pollard arrives in Israel

Israeli media say Jonathan Pollard, who spent 30 years in US prison for spying for Israel, has landed in the country with his wife. Pollard arrived early Wedneseday on what appears to have been a private flight with his wife Esther. The newspapers editor, Boaz Bismuth tweeted Welcome home Jonathan Pollard

PTI | Madisonville | Updated: 30-12-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 09:40 IST
Israeli media say Jonathan Pollard, who spent 30 years in US prison for spying for Israel, has landed in the country with his wife. The US Justice Department announced in November that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel. Pollard has said it was his dream to move to the country. Pollard arrived early Wedneseday on what appears to have been a private flight with his wife Esther. His arrival was first reported by Israel Hayom, a newspaper with close ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The newspaper's editor, Boaz Bismuth tweeted: “Welcome home Jonathan Pollard! I'm in this professions since 1983 and this is the most exciting professional night I've had.” Pollard, a civilian intelligence analyst for the US Navy, sold military secrets to Israel while working at the Pentagon in the 1980s. He was arrested in 1985 after trying unsuccessfully to gain asylum at the Israeli Embassy in Washington and pleaded guilty. The espionage affair embarrassed Israel and tarnished its relations with the United States for years

Pollard was given a life sentence and US defence and intelligence officials consistently argued against releasing Pollard. But after serving 30 years in federal prison, he was released on Nov 20, 2015, and placed on a five-year parole period that ended in November.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

