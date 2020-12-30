Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. blacklists two Venezuelan officials over former Citgo executives' trial

“The unjust detention and sentencing of these six U.S. persons further demonstrates how corruption and abuse of power are deeply embedded in Venezuela’s institutions,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement. “The United States remains committed to protecting its citizens and targeting those who contribute to the illegitimate Maduro regime’s usurpation of power in Venezuela," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:18 IST
U.S. blacklists two Venezuelan officials over former Citgo executives' trial

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Venezuelan judge and a prosecutor over their roles in the trial of six former executives of U.S. refiner Citgo sentenced to prison by a Venezuelan court last month.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted the Supreme Court judge who presided over the trial of the six, Lorena Carolina Cornielles Ruiz, and the prosecutor who represented the government of President Nicolas Maduro during the trial, Ramon Antonio Torres Espinoza. “The unjust detention and sentencing of these six U.S. persons further demonstrates how corruption and abuse of power are deeply embedded in Venezuela’s institutions,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

“The United States remains committed to protecting its citizens and targeting those who contribute to the illegitimate Maduro regime’s usurpation of power in Venezuela," he added. A Venezuelan court in November sentenced the six former executives of Citgo to prison after finding them guilty of corruption charges.

The officials were arrested in November 2017 after being called into a meeting at the Caracas office of state oil company PDVSA, which owns Citgo. They were accused of crimes such as embezzlement, money laundering and conspiracy. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the United States "unequivocally condemns" the Venezuelan court's conviction of the six and has called for them to be sent home.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twenty killed in attack on Aden airport moments after new Yemen cabinet lands

At least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed Saudi-backed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen. Hours after the attack, a second explo...

High level panel to guide INSACOG consortium formed to track coronavirus strains High level panel to guide INSACOG consortium formed to ascertain status of UK variant of SA'

A high-level inter-ministerial steering Committee will guide Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia INSACOG, formed to ascertain the status of new variant of the coronavirus, Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, said on Wednesd...

China says EU investment deal gives legally binding market-access commitments

Chinese companies will receive binding commitments of access to the EU market under a new investment agreement, while China will open up its financial, manufacturing and services sectors to the 27-nation bloc, a Chinese government official ...

BJP MP Mansukh Vasava withdraws his resignation

Just a day after resigning from the post of Member of Parliament from Bharuch, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Mansukh Vasava has taken a U-turn by withdrawing his resignation on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters, the MP said, The party le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020