BJP MP Mansukh Vasava withdraws his resignation

Just a day after resigning from the post of Member of Parliament from Bharuch, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mansukh Vasava has taken a U-turn by withdrawing his resignation on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters, the MP said, "The party leaders under the guidance of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, explained to me that if you continue as a MP, you will be treated with government benefits. However, if you resign, it will not be possible." (translated from Gujarati)

"I have not made any political bargains. I also made no attempt to put any pressure on the party. I resigned due to health issues in my back and neck. However, the central leadership has instructed me to continue as an MP. So, I am withdrawing my resignation", he added. On December 29, Vasava resigned from the party. "The BJP has given me more than I can handle. For which I would like to thank the party and the central leaders of the party. I have been as loyal to the party as I could be. The party values, the values of life are also carefully implemented," Vasava had stated in his resignation letter.

He was the former Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs in the Government of India during 2014-16. (ANI)