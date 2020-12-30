Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP Mansukh Vasava withdraws his resignation

Just a day after resigning from the post of Member of Parliament from Bharuch, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mansukh Vasava has taken a U-turn by withdrawing his resignation on Wednesday.

ANI | Bharuch (Gujarat) | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:51 IST
BJP MP Mansukh Vasava withdraws his resignation
Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Mansukh Vasava (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Just a day after resigning from the post of Member of Parliament from Bharuch, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mansukh Vasava has taken a U-turn by withdrawing his resignation on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters, the MP said, "The party leaders under the guidance of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, explained to me that if you continue as a MP, you will be treated with government benefits. However, if you resign, it will not be possible." (translated from Gujarati)

"I have not made any political bargains. I also made no attempt to put any pressure on the party. I resigned due to health issues in my back and neck. However, the central leadership has instructed me to continue as an MP. So, I am withdrawing my resignation", he added. On December 29, Vasava resigned from the party. "The BJP has given me more than I can handle. For which I would like to thank the party and the central leaders of the party. I have been as loyal to the party as I could be. The party values, the values of life are also carefully implemented," Vasava had stated in his resignation letter.

He was the former Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs in the Government of India during 2014-16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid

President Donald Trumps push for USD 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks was all but dead on Wednesday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed an alternative approach of loading up the bill with other White House priorities that appeare...

France brushes off fresh lockdown, eyes curfew changes

France was not planning local lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 for now, the governments spokesman said on Wednesday, although he dampened hopes for a quick reopening of cultural attractions and said curfews could be tight...

BRIEF-Canada To Require That All Arriving Airline Passengers Must Provide Proof Of A Negative Covid-19 Test Before Entering The Country -CBC News

Dec 30 Reuters - CANADA TO REQUIRE THAT ALL ARRIVING AIRLINE PASSENGERS MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF A NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST BEFORE ENTERING THE COUNTRY -CBC NEWS TWEET Source httpsbit.ly3hsze0s...

Encounters went up in 2020; rapes, murders down: Noida Police

The Gautam Nagar district which switched over to the commissionerate system of policing in January saw a nearly 65 per cent rise in cases of gunfights between police and miscreants this year compared to the last, official data reveal. Reeli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020