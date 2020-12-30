Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atishi writes to Delhi Police commissioner to file FIR against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Wednesday claimed that a party worker was assaulted by BJP goons during a recent protest and appealed to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava to register an FIR in the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:42 IST
Atishi writes to Delhi Police commissioner to file FIR against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Wednesday claimed that a party worker was assaulted by ''BJP goons'' during a recent protest and appealed to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava to register an FIR in the matter. The AAP MLA in a letter to Shrivastava said that the FIR should be registered against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and his associates.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP MP on the matter. Atishi claimed that AAP worker Jitu Saini from the Tughlaqabad constituency was assaulted by ''BJP goons'' during a protest on December 27.

In her letter, she alleged that due to ''pressure'' from the Union home minister, the police have not yet registered the FIR. Atishi said that she also met DCP South East Delhi and submitted a complaint against Ramesh Bidhuri and his associates for assaulting Saini and a contractor Sudhir Bidhuri.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada will require negative COVID-19 test for air passengers

Canada will soon require that air travelers test negative for COVID-19 before arrival, federal ministers said on Wednesday, after social media images of maskless tourists prompted a call for stricter measures to curb the virus.Canada will q...

Mob attacks, sets ablaze Hindu temple in northwestern Pakistan

A mob in northwestern Pakistan attacked and set ablaze a century-old Hindu temple on Wednesday, officials said, prompting condemnations from the Muslim-majority countrys Hindu community.Hindus are the largest non-Muslim majority in the coun...

EXPLAINER: Scientists trying to understand new virus variant

Does it spread more easily Make people sicker Mean that treatments and vaccines wont work Questions are multiplying as fast as new variants of the coronavirus, especially the one moving through England and now popping up in the US and other...

Emergency U.S. authorization for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University will likely be authorized for emergency use in the United States in April, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020