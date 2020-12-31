Left Menu
Development News Edition

McConnell sees 'no realistic path' in Senate for House bill on $2,000 checks

Late on Tuesday, the Senate leader introduced a bill that combined the $2,000 checks with provisions scrapping certain legal protections for social media companies and calling for a study of election security, a major issue for Trump, who claims without evidence that fraud helped Democrat Joe Biden defeat him in the November election. Since most Democrats do not support the second two measures, the maneuver looked set to kill off prospects for all three.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 04:11 IST
McConnell sees 'no realistic path' in Senate for House bill on $2,000 checks

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said a Democratic bill to raise coronavirus relief checks to $2,000 from $600 was unlikely to clear the Senate anytime soon, likely killing an effort to boost the aid that was championed by President Donald Trump. McConnell said on the Senate floor that a bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which sought to meet Trump's demands for bigger checks, "has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."

Republican Senator John Cornyn told reporters that he thought it unlikely that Congress would act to increase the checks given McConnell's remarks. Asked if he expected Republicans to face political blow-back, Cornyn said: "No, not in any normal world," noting that Congress had already approved trillions of dollars in relief for an economy battered by the pandemic.

Trump had ramped up pressure on fellow Republicans to back the bigger COVID-19 stimulus checks for struggling Americans in a series of tweets over recent days. "$2000 ASAP!" Trump wrote on Twitter early on Wednesday. The intraparty tensions over the effort to increase the payments from the $600 already approved by Congress were exacerbated by a second showdown over an effort in Congress to override Trump's veto of a defense policy bill.

The Republican-controlled Senate was set to take a step closer to what would be the first veto override of Trump's nearly four years as president with a procedural vote on Wednesday. With a new Congress due to be sworn into office on Sunday following November's election, McConnell's remark suggested the legislation that passed the House on Monday could simply expire.

McConnell said the $2,000 checks were not targeted and would go to some people who do not need them. Late on Tuesday, the Senate leader introduced a bill that combined the $2,000 checks with provisions scrapping certain legal protections for social media companies and calling for a study of election security, a major issue for Trump, who claims without evidence that fraud helped Democrat Joe Biden defeat him in the November election.

Since most Democrats do not support the second two measures, the maneuver looked set to kill off prospects for all three. On Tuesday the president attacked Republican leaders as "pathetic" and accused the party of having a "death wish" if it did not back raising the stimulus payments or scrap the legal protections for social media companies.

The cracks in Trump's relationship with senior Republican lawmakers come three weeks before the president hands over power to Biden on Jan. 20. Congressional Republicans have largely stuck with Trump through four turbulent years, but the president is angry that they have not fully backed his claims of election fraud.

The House of Representatives overturned Trump's defense bill veto on Monday. Once procedural hurdles in the Senate are cleared, a final vote could come later in the week or over the weekend.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Mexican finance minister says cash bill shifts risk to central bank

Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera on Wednesday criticized a divisive bill proposed by the countrys ruling party that would force the central bank to buy foreign cash commercial banks are unable to return to the financial system.This c...

Biden, Trump to campaign in Georgia on eve of Senate runoffs

President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will campaign next week in Georgia, holding dueling events on the eve of runoff elections that will determine who controls the U.S. Senate and the fate of Bidens legislative agenda.The vi...

Chicago mayor told of 'bad' botched raid in Nov 2019: Emails

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was first told in November 2019 of a pretty bad wrongful raid on the home of a Black woman who wasnt allowed to put on her clothes before police handcuffed her, according to emails released publicly. The more th...

U.S. slaps tariffs on French and German wines, aircraft parts amid EU dispute

U.S. trade officials on Wednesday said they were increasing tariffs on certain European Union products, including aircraft-related parts and wines from France and Germany, amid an ongoing civil aircraft dispute between Washington and Brusse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020