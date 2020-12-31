Lone BJP member in Ker Assembly supports resolution against farm laws

Left Menu
In an unprecedented move, BJPs lone member in the Kerala Assembly, O Rajagopal, on Thursday, supported the resolution seeking scrapping of the three contentious farm laws against which farmers have been agitating for over a month at the Delhi border.

In an unprecedented move, BJP's lone member in the Kerala Assembly, O Rajagopal, on Thursday, supported the resolution seeking scrapping of the three contentious farm laws against which farmers have been agitating for over a month at the Delhi border. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had moved the resolution at a special session on Thursday which was unanimously passed by the House with the ruling LDF, Opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP supporting it.

''The resolution was passed unanimously. I have told my views... with regard to some matters (in the resolution) there was a difference of opinion, which I had pointed out in the House'', he told mediapersons after the session. ''I fully support the resolution'', he said.

When pointed out that the resolution was for scrapping the three central farm laws, Rajagopal said he supported it (resolution). ''I supported the resolution and the central government should withdraw the three farm laws,'' the senior BJP leader said, adding he agreed with the general consensus in the House.

That is the democratic spirit, he added. Speaker P Sreeramakrsihanan said the resolution had been passed by the House and no one had objected.

When pointed that he was going against his party's stand, Rajagopal said in a democratic system, we need to go as per consensus. While speaking during the session, Rajagopal had said the new laws will protect farmers interests and middlemen will be avoided.

Those opposing the laws were standing against farmers, he said adding the new laws would double the income of farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was prepared to meet the agitating farmers, but they had wanted the scrapping of the laws first, he pointed out.PTI UDSS PTI PTI

