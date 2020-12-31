Left Menu
BJP's GHMC Corporator-elect succumbs to COVID-19

BJP leader Akula Ramesh Goud, elected in recent civic elections in the city, died of COVID- 19 here on Thursday. Goud, 60, died at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for the viral infection, BJP sources said.He was elected as corporator from Lingojiguda ward in the elections held to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on December 1.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:43 IST
BJP's GHMC Corporator-elect succumbs to COVID-19

BJP leader Akula Ramesh Goud, elected in recent civic elections in the city, died of COVID- 19 here on Thursday. Goud, 60, died at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for the viral infection, BJP sources said.

He was elected as corporator from Lingojiguda ward in the elections held to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on December 1. Expressing shock over the demise of Goud, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said it was unfortunate that the corporator-elect passed away even before taking oath.

He conveyed his condolence to the members of the bereaved family. BJP made major gains in the GHMC polls, winning 48 out of the total 150 wards, to finish behind ruling TRS.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

