Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt mulling over proposal for modern jails: Minister

Speaking to reporters after a visit to Yerwada Central Prison here, Deshmukh said the jail administration in the state had done a commendable job to keep the COVID-19 transmission in jails at bay.I met jail officials and personnel, and congratulated them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-01-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 16:37 IST
Maha govt mulling over proposal for modern jails: Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the state government was mulling over a proposal for constructing modern jails in order to decongest the existing prisons in the state. Speaking to reporters after a visit to Yerwada Central Prison here, Deshmukh said the jail administration in the state had done a commendable job to keep the COVID-19 transmission in jails at bay.

''I met jail officials and personnel, and congratulated them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. I also met inmates and heard their demands and grievances,'' the minister said. Currently, all jails in the state are overcrowded and to decongest them, a proposal has been presented before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for construction of modern prisons, he said.

While the capacity of jails in the state is 22,000, at present, there are around 38,000 prisoners lodged in them, he said. ''During the COVID-19 pandemic, we had released around 11,000 inmates on temporary parole and that helped us keep the virus at bay to a large extent. Although there were COVID-19 cases inside prisons, all were treated,'' Deshmukh said.

Apart from a proposal to build modern jails, a plan is also under the consideration for housing for police personnel, he added. Speaking about Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis' remarks about Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal choosing to go on central deputation, Deshmukh said, ''Even if we do good work, the opposition will criticise. If he does not criticise, his party's shop will shut.'' Fadnavis on Thursday had said DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal choosing to go on deputation outside the state would demoralise the police force.

Last night, Deshmukh welcomed the new year with policemen at the police control room in Pune and even received calls from citizens. The minister had said that he encouraged and congratulated policemen for their commendable job during the pandemic.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India calls for urgent assistance for 39 Indian sailors on board two ships in Chinese waters

India on Friday called for urgent, practical and time-bound assistance to 39 stranded Indian sailors on board two ships in Chinese waters considering the grave humanitarian situation developing in the vessels. Ministry of External Affairs M...

Visva Bharati stopped from building wall along crucial road

The administration in West Bengals Birbhum district on Friday issued an order, asking Visva Bharati authorities to immediately stop the construction of a wall along a road - which connects the twin towns of Santiniketan and Sriniketan. Dist...

N Suresh Krishnan ceases to be MCFL managing director

Mangalore Chemicals Fertilisers Ltd MCFL on Friday said N Suresh Krishnan has ceased to be the managing director of the company from January 1st as his tenure of five years has been completedIn a regulatory filing, MCFL said Krishnan has c...

CIL's coal supply to consuming sectors grows 9 pc to 154.6 MT

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL on Friday said the supply of coal to the consuming sectors rose 9.2 per cent to 154.6 million tonnes MT in the third quarter of the current financial year. The company had supplied 141.6 MT of dry fuel in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021