Punjab farmers send legal notices to 3 BJP leaders for defaming their agitation

Punjab-based farmers have sent legal notices to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel and BJP leader Ram Madhav for their alleged defamatory/ derogatory statement regarding ongoing agitation at various Delhi borders against the agriculture laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:36 IST
Representative image.

Statements by several political leaders have not issued in good faith or with responsibility, but mala fide intent and for oblique motives to further vested interests and defame the protesting farmers, read the notice. A farmer from Amritsar, Jaskaran Singh Bandesha through notice to Giriraj Singh stated that farmers relentlessly giving their blood and sweat for the entire nation, and are widely considered to be the backbone of the entire country's economy and the agricultural system.

The notice seeks unconditional apology from him for his statement in an interview, where he allegedly said, "Andolan mei kisan ke hit ki baaatein nahi ho rahi hain. Aaj kisan andolan mei videshi taakatein ghus rahi hain. Andolan mei Khalistan aur Sharjeel Imam ke posters lagaye jaa rahe hain" Another farmer from Jalandhar, Ramneek Singh Randhawa, who sent a notice to Nitin Patel alleging that the latter said "In the name of farmers, anti-national elements, terrorists, Khalistanis, communists and pro-China people have sneaked into the agitation... We can see them having pizza, pakodi... All that is coming free of cost... Anti-national elements are giving them lakhs of rupees to stay put...."

Sukhwinder Singh Sidhu, a farmer from Sangrur, has sent a legal notice to Ram Madhav for allegedly made a defamatory statement against farmers' agitation through his Twitter handle. According to the AAP, co in-charge Punjab Raghav Chadha, his party's legal team is helping farmers in these cases.

"AAP vowed to extend legal aid to farmers who wish to take legal recourse against pre-meditated smear campaign by BJP to discredit Farmers Protest. As promised, AAP helps farmers send Defamation notices to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel & BJP's Ram Madhav," Chadha said. Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

