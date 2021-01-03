Left Menu
Development News Edition

Homes of Pelosi and McConnell vandalised amid political tussle over COVID stimulus

On early Friday morning, a home in San Francisco belonging to Pelosi was vandalised, according to the San Francisco Police Department SFPD.Unidentified suspects had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pigs head on the sidewalk, the police department said in a statement obtained by CNN.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 18:46 IST
Homes of Pelosi and McConnell vandalised amid political tussle over COVID stimulus

The homes of the two highest-ranking members of the US Congress — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — have been vandalised, police said, amid a political battle over a stimulus package to coronavirus-hit Americans. Fake blood and a severed pig's head were reportedly left outside top Democrat Pelosi's California house, which was also daubed with graffiti.

The words ''where's my money'' and some expletives were scrawled on Republican McConnell's house in Kentucky. The two separate incidents come as Senate Democrats pushed, without success, for a Senate vote on USD 2,000 stimulus cheques on Friday.

The effort was blocked by Senate Republicans including McConnell, who have largely argued that increasing stimulus cheques would not be the kind of ''targeted relief'' necessary to respond to the economic distress caused by the pandemic. The top Republican has been critical of the push to increase the cheques, multiple times saying the amount is ''simply not the right approach'' and repeating an argument that much of it is ''socialism for rich people.'' After McConnell's Louisville home was marked with graffiti early Saturday morning, he denounced the incident as a ''radical tantrum.'' ''Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbours in Louisville aren't too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum,'' McConnell said in a statement.

''Were's my money'' was scrawled on McConnell's front door in what looks like white spray paint, US media reports said. On early Friday morning, a home in San Francisco belonging to Pelosi was vandalised, according to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD).

''Unidentified suspect(s) had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig's head on the sidewalk,'' the police department said in a statement obtained by CNN. The SFPD Special Investigations Division is investigating, the report said.

On Tuesday the US House of Representatives voted to increase the aid sent to individuals under the scheme from USD 600 to USD 2,000. The Democratic-led chamber passed the bill with the help of more than 40 Republicans. But the Republican-led Senate has not approved the bigger cheques, despite calls to do so from US President Donald Trump.

The second stimulus package that Congress did pass included USD 600 direct payments, half the amount provided in the first round of checks, which went out in the spring. The US is the worst-hit country by the pandemic. America has reported over 20,430,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 350,000 deaths..

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP faces debt burden of Rs 3.73 lakh cr: CAG

The Andhra Pradesh governments gross debt burden has increased to Rs 3,73,140 crore by the end of November 2020. CAGs latest accounts revealed that from April to November 2020 alone Rs 73,811.85 crore was borrowed from different sources as ...

Centre to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus region: Union minister

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge as far as providing round-the-clock electricity to consumers is concerned, Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said the Centre would spend liberally to tap the immense potential of the Union Terr...

Nepal reports 421 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal has reported 421 new COVID-19 cases, taking the countrys virus caseload to 261,859, the health ministry said on Sunday. The ministry said that 5,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.The death toll has reached 1,878 with eight...

C'garh Naxal wanted for attacks on cops, killings held

A Naxal wanted for attacks on security forces was arrested from Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said. Somlu Kashyap 40 was held from a forest near Kokodipara village under Mirtoor police station limits during a search operation by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021