Ahead of local body polls, BJP chief Nadda to meet Guj leaders
In a statement, the party said the two leaders will participate in a meeting in Gandhinagar to be attended by state unit chief CR Patil, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel among others.Local body polls are scheduled in the state in February.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-01-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 19:54 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santhosh will visit Gujarat on Monday and meet senior party leaders here ahead of local body polls. In a statement, the party said the two leaders will participate in a meeting in Gandhinagar to be attended by state unit chief CR Patil, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel among others.
Local body polls are scheduled in the state in February. The statement said the two will arrive at Ahmedabad airport at around 3pm.
- READ MORE ON:
- JP Nadda
- Gandhinagar
- Vijay Rupani
- Nitin Patel
- BL Santhosh
ALSO READ
Home Minister Amit Shah condemns attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy, says political violence at its pinnacle in West Bengal. PtI JTR PNT SK SK
Attack on JP Nadda was an attack on democratic system in WB: Amit Shah
2 dead, 1 injured in ONGC pipeline blast in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
2 dead, 1 injured in pipeline blast in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
JP Nadda instructs BJP leaders to participate in PM Modi's Dec 25 programme