Ahead of local body polls, BJP chief Nadda to meet Guj leaders

BJP national president JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santhosh will visit Gujarat on Monday and meet senior party leaders here ahead of local body polls. In a statement, the party said the two leaders will participate in a meeting in Gandhinagar to be attended by state unit chief CR Patil, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel among others.

Local body polls are scheduled in the state in February. The statement said the two will arrive at Ahmedabad airport at around 3pm.