PM Modi speaks to Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 19:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a ''mild'' heart attack, and enquired about his health. Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly.
Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The prime minister wished him a speedy recovery. Ganguly is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.
The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage..
