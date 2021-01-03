Left Menu
PM Modi speaks to Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a mild heart attack, and enquired about his health. Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrators wife Dona Ganguly.Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 19:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a ''mild'' heart attack, and enquired about his health. Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The prime minister wished him a speedy recovery. Ganguly is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage..

