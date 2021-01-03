Delhi BJP stages 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' over AAP govt's 'dues' to civic bodies

Left Menu
More than three lakh party workers accompanied by their family members took part in the campaign, Jan Jagran Abhiyan, despite the rain and cold, according to a Delhi BJP statement.Launched by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta from his residence in West Patel Nagar, the campaign was attended by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at Badarpur, state organization general secretary Siddharthan at the party office and MP Gautam Gambhir among many others.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Sunday staged protests across the city demanding that the Arvind Kejriwal government pay ''dues'' of Rs 13,000 crore to the municipal corporations ruled by the saffron party. More than three lakh party workers accompanied by their family members took part in the campaign, 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', despite the rain and cold, according to a Delhi BJP statement.

Launched by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta from his residence in West Patel Nagar, the campaign was attended by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at Badarpur, state organization general secretary Siddharthan at the party office and MP Gautam Gambhir among many others. ''We are demanding the right of the corporation employees from the Kejriwal government. Despite heavy rain and severe cold, all karyakartas (workers) including their families are participating in Jan Jagran Abhiyan across Delhi,'' Gupta said.

He claimed that Delhi's sanitation system, mid-day meal of school children, pension of retired employees, salaries of doctors, pension of elderly and widows, and such other important things are affected due to municipal corporations ''dues'' of Rs 13,000 crore held back by the Kejriwal government. The AAP leadership, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have claimed that the municipal corporations have been paid all dues and have alleged ''corruption and inefficiency'' at the BJP-ruled local bodies.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP will continue to fight for the interests of Delhiites till Kejriwal takes decisive decision and gives the funds to the corporations. The Jan Jagaran campaign was also participated by Delhi BJP general secretaries Kuljeet Chahal, Harsh Malhotra and Dinesh Singh, vice presidents Virendra Sachdeva, Rajiv Babbar, Ashok Goel, and Sunil Yadav, state media head Naveen Kumar, media relations incharge Harish Khurana, spokesperson Virendar Babbar among others..

