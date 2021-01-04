Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sovan Chatterjee skips BJP roadshow in Kolkata

Party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said every leader and activist is part of the peoples movement to dislodge the TMC from power in the state and it is not an individual show.Dismissing the BJPs allegations that TMC activists hurled shoes and chairs at its members, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said, We are not bothered if the BJP takes out a rally as we have other important work to do. PTI SUS ACD ACD.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:04 IST
Sovan Chatterjee skips BJP roadshow in Kolkata

BJP's Kolkata zone observer and former city mayor Sovan Chatterjee on Monday skipped a party roadshow that he was scheduled to lead in the metropolis. Chatterjee could not attend the rally due to the sudden illness of his friend Baisakhi Banerjee, BJP sources said.

The roadshow, led by senior BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and Arjun Singh, came face-to-face with a TMC street-corner meeting near Kidderpore. The BJP alleged that TMC activists hurled shoes towards the convoy of the saffron party leaders' cars and chairs at the party workers.

The police, which gave verbal permission for the rally, prevented a flare-up by stopping some activists of the BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) from approaching towards the TMC members. Around 100 motorcycles and a flower-decked truck were part of the rally that began on Watgunj Road and passed through Alipore before culminating at the BJP's election office in Hastings. It was originally scheduled to end at the party's state headquarters in central Kolkata.

BJP leader Mukul Roy said the roadshow was against the ''misrule'' of the TMC government. Party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said every leader and activist is part of the people's movement to dislodge the TMC from power in the state and it is not an individual show.

Dismissing the BJP's allegations that TMC activists hurled shoes and chairs at its members, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said, ''We are not bothered if the BJP takes out a rally as we have other important work to do.'' PTI SUS ACD ACD.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Family card holders in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram get Pongal gift packages

Family card holders in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district on Monday was gifted with Pongal gift package worth Rs 2,500, according to the official. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police SP of Rameswaram, Loganathan said, 3,72,876 fami...

UPSC recommends 89 more candidates for civil services

The UPSC has recommended 89 candidates for different civil services from its reserve list drawn on the basis of the 2019 civil services examination, according to an official statement issued on Monday. The result of the 2019 civil services ...

IMD forecasts thunderstorm, moderate rains in parts of Delhi, neighbouring areas

Delhi and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday. The downpour will occur over and adjoining areas of most places of e...

Most OPEC+ producers oppose Feb output increase -sources

Most OPEC oil-producing countries oppose plans to increase output from February as winter lockdowns to contain the coronavirus choke demand, three OPEC sources told Reuters on Monday.OPEC, which groups OPEC and other producers including Rus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021