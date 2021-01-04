Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scotland's Sturgeon says more concerned about COVID than any time since March

The COVID-19 situation is more concerning than any time since last March, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday, announcing a new lockdown in response to a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus. "It is no exaggeration to say that I am more concerned about the situation that we face now than I have been at any time since March."

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:48 IST
Scotland's Sturgeon says more concerned about COVID than any time since March
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 situation is more concerning than any time since last March, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday, announcing a new lockdown in response to a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus. Sturgeon said the new variant accounts for nearly half of new cases in Scotland, and is 70% more transmissible, as she announced a legal requirement for Scots to stay at home from midnight.

"As a result of this new variant, (the virus) has just learned to run much faster, and has most definitely picked up pace in the past couple of weeks," Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament. "It is no exaggeration to say that I am more concerned about the situation that we face now than I have been at any time since March."

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six UK returnees to Kerala test positive for new strain

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 PTI Six UK returnees from Kerala have tested positive for the new strain of the virus, Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Monday. Six people who recently returned from the UK have tested positive for the new stra...

SC to pronounce verdict on Tuesday on pleas against Central Vista Project

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict Tuesday on a batch of pleas, which have questioned several aspects including the environmental clearance granted to ambitious Central vista project. The Central Vista revamp, announced...

City-based doc comes out with Covid hygiene practices in Braille format

For the benefit of the visuallyimpaired, a city-based doctor has launched COVID-19 personalhygiene practices in Braille formatDr T S Chandrasekar, Founder and managing Trustee ofMedIndia Charitable Trust --a unit of MedIndia Hospitals anda ...

Qatar reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 144,644 in total

Doha Qatar, January 4 ANIXinhua The Qatari Health Ministry on Monday announced 207 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 144,644, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 117...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021