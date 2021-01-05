Left Menu
Development News Edition

VHP, Bajrang Dal workers detained during protest over temple demolition

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members were detained by police during a protest on Tuesday over the demolition of a Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk in Delhi. According to VHP spokesperson Mahendra Rawat, around 15-20 workers and leaders, including Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna, vice president Surendra Gupta, secretary Raviji and Bajrang Dal state convener Bharar Batra were detained during the protest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:15 IST
VHP, Bajrang Dal workers detained during protest over temple demolition

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members were detained by police during a protest on Tuesday over the demolition of a Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk in Delhi. The temple was demolished on Sunday by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in accordance with court orders as part of the ongoing Chandni Chowk beautification plan.

The protesters, carrying saffron flags and raising slogans, took out a march from the Gauri Shankar Mandir to the site where the temple existed. They were stopped by police at a barricade. According to VHP spokesperson Mahendra Rawat, around 15-20 workers and leaders, including Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna, vice president Surendra Gupta, secretary Raviji and Bajrang Dal state convener Bharar Batra were detained during the protest. PTI VIT HMB

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak unveils one-off grant for UK’s lockdown-hit sectors

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Tuesday announced that businesses in the lockdown-hit sectors such as retail, hospitality and leisure are to receive a one-off grant worth up to 9,000 pounds. As the UK entered its tough new sta...

For kids with behavioural issues, focusing on diversion yields positive results: Study

Researchers found that focusing on diversion -- instead of detention -- yields positive results for youth with behavioural health issues. Of the 5,300 children enrolled in the Ohio Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice Initiative since 2006, 2...

Xi Jinping orders Chinese military to scale up combat readiness to 'act at any second'

Chinese president, Xi Jinping on Monday ordered his countrys army to be ready to act at any second, stressing on full-time combat readiness. He urged the armed forces to enhance training in real combat conditions to ensure readiness at all ...

50 birds found dead in Rajasthan's Baran

Amid the outbreak of bird flu in several states across the nation, more than 50 birds were found dead in the Baran district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate ADM Mohammad Abu Bakr said, More than 50 birds including cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021