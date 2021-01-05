Left Menu
Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns as Sports Minister, Mamata says 'don't take it in negative way'

As the West Bengal Sports Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from the cabinet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday has urged people not to take the matter in a negative way.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:26 IST
Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns as Sports Minister, Mamata says 'don't take it in negative way'
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the West Bengal Sports Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from the cabinet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday has urged people not to take the matter in a negative way. Briefing the media, Banerjee said, "Anyone can resign. He (Laxmi Ratan Shukla) wrote in his resignation letter that he wants to give more time to sports and will continue as an MLA. Do not take it in a negative way."

Former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla's resignation from West Bengal cabinet comes just four days before the scheduled visit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda to the state on January 9. Earlier in the last month, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight leader and transport minister Suvendu Adhikari had quit the party and the cabinet to join BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public rally in Midnapur. (ANI)

