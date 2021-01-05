Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns as Sports Minister, Mamata says 'don't take it in negative way'
As the West Bengal Sports Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from the cabinet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday has urged people not to take the matter in a negative way.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:26 IST
As the West Bengal Sports Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from the cabinet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday has urged people not to take the matter in a negative way. Briefing the media, Banerjee said, "Anyone can resign. He (Laxmi Ratan Shukla) wrote in his resignation letter that he wants to give more time to sports and will continue as an MLA. Do not take it in a negative way."
Former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla's resignation from West Bengal cabinet comes just four days before the scheduled visit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda to the state on January 9. Earlier in the last month, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight leader and transport minister Suvendu Adhikari had quit the party and the cabinet to join BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public rally in Midnapur. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Leopard dies at Safari park in West Bengal's Siliguri
Amit Shah concludes his two-day visit to West Bengal, departs for Delhi
West Bengal Speaker accepts Suvendu Adhikari's resignation as MLA
'You're home minister, it doesn't suit you to shell out lies,' Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Amit Shah on 'no development' in West Bengal allegation.
BJP will form next government in West Bengal: Athawale