Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biju Janata Dal welcomes SC verdict on Central Vista project

Hours after the Supreme Court paved way for the Central Vista project on Tuesday morning, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) welcomed the verdict stating that such projects are the "pride of the nation" and taken up "once or twice in a century".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:34 IST
Biju Janata Dal welcomes SC verdict on Central Vista project
BJD MP Prasanna Acharya speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Hours after the Supreme Court paved way for the Central Vista project on Tuesday morning, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) welcomed the verdict stating that such projects are the "pride of the nation" and taken up "once or twice in a century".

Speaking to ANI, BJD national spokesperson Prasanna Acharya said that the government should go ahead with the project. "Such projects are taken up once or twice in a century. Whatever you see today including the Parliament building, is more than a hundred years old so, I think it is high time to go for the new structure of all these things because India is the largest democracy in the world. Indian Parliament is one of the oldest institutions in the democracy," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP condemned those criticising the project. "Some people are of the view that big projects should not be taken up since COVID has already impacted our economy. But I think these projects are taken not in one or two years but once or twice in a century. These projects are the pride of the nation so I think the government should not hesitate in this matter anymore," he said.

Pronouncing the judgement by a majority, the Supreme Court this morning gave its go-ahead for the construction of the new Central Vista project in the national capital.The judgement was pronounced by the Apex Court's judge Justice A M Khanwilkar, who was heading the bench. The Apex Court did not find any infirmity in the grant of approval and modifications in the change of land use. The heritage conservation Committee approval needed when construction work is to begin, the Apex Court said in its judgement and directed the project proponents to get approval from the heritage committee.There are a number of petitions challenging the construction of Central Vista Project at the Lutyen's zone, alleging certain violations, including change in land use and environmental compliances.Earlier, the Supreme Court on December 7 had allowed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building on December 10 but directed that no construction should take place.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone and performed 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the new Parliament building, which is a part of the Rs 20,000 crores Central Vista project on December 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MIG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Suratgarh, no loss of life

Suratgarh Rajasthan, January 5 ANI A MiG-21 Bison fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force IAF crashed near Suratgarh, Rajasthan on Tuesday evening at 815 pm due to technical malfunction. Despite the tough conditions in the night train...

POCSO court says Nayagarh girl murder case accused, a minor

A Pocso court here on Tuesday observed that the lone accused arrested in the alleged rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Nayagarh district was a minor and turned down the special investigation teams SIT plea for allowing a narco-analysi...

UK daily coronavirus cases top 60,000 for first time

The number of new daily confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has topped 60,000 for the first time since the pandemic started, according to official figures on Tuesday. The number of people who have tested positive in the country has rea...

CCPA recommends Budget session from Jan 29; likely to be held in two shifts

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs CCPA has recommended that the Budget session of Parliament be held in two parts from January 29 to April 8, and all COVID-related protocols including the shift system are likely to be followed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021