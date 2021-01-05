BJP corporators demand formation of council in GHMC
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators who gained victory in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) 2020 polls on Tuesday held a protest meet at the Chief Minister's (CM) camp office at Pragathi Bhavan here demanding to form the new council.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:16 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators who gained victory in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) 2020 polls on Tuesday held a protest meet at the Chief Minister's (CM) camp office at Pragathi Bhavan here demanding to form the new council. BJP corporators while speaking to the media said that after the GHMC 2020 polls, results have been declared but no council has been formed yet by the state government.
Police reached the spot and took protesting BJP corporators into custody and shifted them to Goshamahal police grounds. Slogans were raised against Chief Minister KC Rao and State Minister KT Rama Rao. The results of the 150-seat GHMC were announced in December 2020. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had emerged as the single-largest party with 55 seats while BJP bagged 48 seats to become the second-largest party. AIMIM got 44 seats and the Congress Party managed to win only two seats. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- GHMC
- Slogans
- KT Rama Rao
- Telangana Rashtra Samithi
- State
ALSO READ
Youth Congress raises slogans against Uttarakhand Govt near Assembly over unemployment
GHMC polls: Telangana BJP urges SEC to publish list of victorious Corporators in Gazette notification
UP: College students booked for sedition; principal alleges they raised anti-national slogans
Chanting anti-US slogans, Iraq militia supporters mark year since Soleimani's killing
Chanting anti-US slogans, Iraqi militia supporters mark year since Soleimani's killing