Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong relieves Gohil from AICC Bihar in-charge post, appoints Bhakta Charan Das

The Congress on Tuesday relieved senior party leader Shaktisinh Gohil from his duties as the AICCs Bihar in-charge and appointed Bhakta Charan Das in his place.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:02 IST
Cong relieves Gohil from AICC Bihar in-charge post, appoints Bhakta Charan Das

The Congress on Tuesday relieved senior party leader Shaktisinh Gohil from his duties as the AICC's Bihar in-charge and appointed Bhakta Charan Das in his place. Gohil, who had been the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Bihar for close to three years, had asked the party high command to relieve him from the post at the earliest.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the willingness of Shaktisinh Gohil to be relieved from his duties as AICC in-charge of Bihar, a statement issued by general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, said. Following this, the Congress president has appointed Bhakta Charan Das as AICC in-charge of Bihar with immediate effect, in addition to the current responsibility as in-charge of Mizoram and Manipur, the statement said.

Gohil will continue as in-charge of Delhi, it said. Gohil, who is also one of the party's national spokespersons and a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, had earlier said on Twitter, ''Due to personal reasons, I have requested our party high command to allocate me lighter work for next few months and to relieve me ASAP as Bihar in charge.'' The development comes after the Congress' dismal performance in the Bihar assembly elections. The party had contested 70 seats of the 243-strong assembly but won only 19 in the October-November polls.

The tally is eight less than the seats won by the grand old party in 2015 as a member of the grouping which also had Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in it at that time..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Misbah wouldn't get a coaching job with a school team, lashes out Aaqib

Pakistans former pacer Aaqib Javed has lashed out at current national team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, saying he wouldnt get a coaching job even with a school side. Misbah is not suitable for the top job, Aaqib, who is presently the chief coa...

COVID-19: Four more deaths, 211 new cases in Punjab

Four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 5,404, while 211 fresh cases brought the infection count to 1,67,652 on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin. The state has 2,983 active cases of the novel coro...

MIG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Suratgarh, no loss of life

Suratgarh Rajasthan, January 5 ANI A MiG-21 Bison fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force IAF crashed near Suratgarh, Rajasthan on Tuesday evening at 815 pm due to technical malfunction. Despite the tough conditions in the night train...

POCSO court says Nayagarh girl murder case accused, a minor

A Pocso court here on Tuesday observed that the lone accused arrested in the alleged rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Nayagarh district was a minor and turned down the special investigation teams SIT plea for allowing a narco-analysi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021