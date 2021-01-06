Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would speak at a rally outside the White House on Wednesday protesting against congressional certification of his election defeat. "I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early — doors open at 7AM Eastern.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 04:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 04:23 IST
"I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early — doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
