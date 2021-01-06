Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's top court to begin hearing on dissolution of parliament amid political flux

Nepal's top court on Wednesday will begin hearings on petitions challenging Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's sudden decision to dissolve the parliament, a move that has triggered public outrage and has been labelled unconstitutional. In their plea before the Supreme Court, politicians, activists and lawyers are questioning whether it is the legitimate right of the leader to dissolve the parliament, 18 months before schedule.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 08:14 IST
Nepal's top court to begin hearing on dissolution of parliament amid political flux

Nepal's top court on Wednesday will begin hearings on petitions challenging Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's sudden decision to dissolve the parliament, a move that has triggered public outrage and has been labelled unconstitutional.

In their plea before the Supreme Court, politicians, activists and lawyers are questioning whether it is the legitimate right of the leader to dissolve the parliament, 18 months before schedule. The Oli, 68, cited internal squabbling within his ruling Communist party and lack of political unity as reasons behind his Dec. 20 decision.

His colleagues and opposition political parties have blamed Oli for derailing a stable government amid a pandemic that has triggered an economic downturn. Seven ministers have quit Oli's government to oppose his move and protesters last month burnt effigies of him.

"The constitution duly defines and delimits the power of the prime minister," said Dinesh Tripathi, an independent petitioner. "It does not give Oli the prerogative to cause an untimely death to parliament at his will," he said.

The five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, including the chief justice, will hear at least 13 petitions questioning the rights of the prime minister. Officials working with Oli said his move was in line with the constitution.

"We are fully prepared to face the challenge in the court," said Rajan Bhattarai, an aide to Oli. If the court upholds Oli's move, Nepal will hold elections this summer. If not, parliament will be reinstated.

"If the verdict is in favour of the dissolution, there will be elections for a new parliament but we risk that in the near future, governments may not complete a full five-year-term, as the prime minister could dissolve it anytime," said constitutional lawyer Bhimarjun Acharya. "The country has been trapped into a tunnel of instability, as the dissolution was a blunder," Acharya added. (Editing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa's Aguada jail to be revamped as tourist spot by March: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the renovation of the historic jail at Aguada, which no longer houses prisoners and is being developed as a tourist spot, will be completed in March this year following which it be will be opened fo...

US keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam

An American delegation led by Consul General Joel Reifman has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday and said that the US Government is keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam, which will b...

Soccer-Mourinho says he senses Spurs desire to end trophy drought

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said he senses the desire of his players to end the clubs 13-year trophy drought after they reached the League Cup final beating Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday. Spurs have not lifted a major ...

Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in U.S. election protests

Washington police banned the leader of a far-right group from the city and made two arrests on Tuesday as protesters supporting President Donald Trumps attempts to overturn the election gathered in the city.Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021