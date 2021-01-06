HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION LGD9 SC-LD CONVERSION SC agrees to examine validity of state laws on religious conversions due to interfaith marriage New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to examine controversial new laws of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand regulating religious conversions due to inter-faith marriages. LGD8 SC-LD FARMERS SC to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers' protest on Jan 11 New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would hear on January 11 a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

DEL20 BIZ-BIRDFLU Bird flu outbreak reported in 4 states; advisories issued to contain further spread: Centre New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said Avian Influenza, or the bird flu outbreak, has been reported at 12 epicentres in four states -- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh -- and advisories have been issued to contain further spread of the infection in poultry ducks, crows and migratory birds. DEL10 PM-RANGOLI WOMAN Fighting challenges in life resolutely is real win: PM to speech impaired woman New Delhi: ''Challenges keep coming up in life, but even in adverse circumstances if we don't give up and fight resolutely then that is our real victory,'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in a letter to a hearing and speech impaired woman who sent a picture of a 'rangoli' portrait of the PM made by her on Diwali.

DEL36 UP-2NDLD GANGRAPE UP horror: 50-year-old anganwadi worker gang-raped, killed by priest, accomplices Budaun (UP): A 50-year-old anganwadi worker was gang-raped and brutally murdered allegedly by a priest and his two accomplices in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. DEL14 VIRUS-UK VARIANT-POSITIVE India detects total 71 cases of the new UK mutant strain New Delhi: The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 71, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

FOREIGN FGN32 LANKA-2NDLD JAISHANKAR India looking at post-COVID cooperation with Sri Lanka: Jaishankar Colombo: Asserting that the coronavirus pandemic has not been able to dent the bilateral relationship between India and Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that the two countries are now looking at post-COVID cooperation. FGN31 CHINA-CPC-DISSENT Chinese Communist Party clamps new rules for its members; bans public dissent Beijing: As China's ruling Communist Party gears up to celebrate its centenary year, it has revised rules for its 92 million members, stipulating that no public expression of dissent will be tolerated. By K J M Varma.