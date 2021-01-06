Rawat returns after treatment from Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat returned here on Wednesday from Delhi after recovering from Covid-19. ''Due to your prayers and the blessings of Bhagwan Badri Vishal and Baba Kedar, I have returned from the hospital after recovering fully. I am back in your midst to dedicate myself once again to public service,'' Rawat said in a tweet.

Though discharged from AIIMS, Delhi on January 2, he was under home isolation at his residence in the national capital since then. Rawat who was in home isolation in Dehradun after testing positive for Covid-19 on December 18 had to be admitted to government Doon Medical College here on December 27 after he developed fever.

He was referred to AIIMS, Delhi on December 28 after being detected with a mild lung infection..

