Senior U.S. Democrat urges Twitter, Facebook to ban Trump from platforms
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 05:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 05:53 IST
The chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday urged Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from the social media platforms.
"Enough is enough! Trump is inciting violence and spreading dangerous misinformation that is undermining our democracy and our way of life. Social media continues to amplify his anti-democratic rhetoric. It’s time for @jack and Mark Zuckerberg to remove Trump from their platforms," Representative Frank Pallone, a Democrat said in a message on Twitter.
Twitter said on Wednesday it had locked Trump's account for at least 12 hours and removed three of his tweets, while Facebook took down a video message from Trump.
