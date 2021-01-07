U.S. House rejects attempt to overturn Biden victory in Arizona
Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 09:59 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night joined the Senate in rejecting a move by allies of President Donald Trump to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, a vote delayed by rioters earlier pushing their way into the U.S. Capitol.
The Democratic-led House voted 303-121 against the measure. A similar vote rejecting the objection to Arizona's election results occurred earlier in the Republican-controlled Senate. After gaveling the House vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the two chambers of Congress would resume their joint session to consider election results from other states.
