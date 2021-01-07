Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House rejects attempt to overturn Biden victory in Arizona

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night joined the Senate in rejecting a move by allies of President Donald Trump to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, a vote delayed by rioters earlier pushing their way into the U.S. Capitol. The Democratic-led House voted 303-121 against the measure. A similar vote rejecting the objection to Arizona's election results occurred earlier in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 09:59 IST
U.S. House rejects attempt to overturn Biden victory in Arizona

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night joined the Senate in rejecting a move by allies of President Donald Trump to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, a vote delayed by rioters earlier pushing their way into the U.S. Capitol.

The Democratic-led House voted 303-121 against the measure. A similar vote rejecting the objection to Arizona's election results occurred earlier in the Republican-controlled Senate. After gaveling the House vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the two chambers of Congress would resume their joint session to consider election results from other states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flight operations resume at Srinagar International Airport after 4 days

Flight operations resumed at Srinagar International Airport after four days with the first flight landing on Thursday morning, said Border Roads Organisation BRO. Flight services were suspended due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir. The first fl...

Gut microbe may promote breast cancers

A microbe found in the colon and commonly associated with the development of colitis and colon cancer also may play a role in the development of some breast cancers, according to new research from investigators with the Johns Hopkins Kimmel...

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after being declared clinically fit.

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after being declared clinically fit. ...

"The Davos of Harvard": A Group of Students Organizes One of the Largest Virtual Conferences with World Leaders

Numerous Fortune 500 business executives, former heads of state, celebrities, billionaires, and the Director General of the World Health Organization will descend onto Harvard University virtually for the HPAIR conference on January 15th ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021