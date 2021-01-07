US House, Senate reject challenge to Biden's win in Arizona

Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate have rejected the challenge to President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Arizona. In a massive rebuke to the efforts of President Donald Trump and his supporting lawmakers, the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday voted 93-6 against the objection to the election results, while the House of Representatives rejected it by 303-121 votes

Following violence by pro-Trump supporters at the US capitol, several Republican Senators have decided not to raise objections to the election results. Both the House and the Senate voted on the objection after two hours of debate.

