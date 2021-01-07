US House, Senate reject challenge to Biden's win in Arizona
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate have rejected the challenge to President-elect Joe Bidens victory in Arizona. In a massive rebuke to the efforts of President Donald Trump and his supporting lawmakers, the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday voted 93-6 against the objection to the election results, while the House of Representatives rejected it by 303-121 votesFollowing violence by pro-Trump supporters at the US capitol, several Republican Senators have decided not to raise objections to the election results.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:24 IST
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate have rejected the challenge to President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Arizona. In a massive rebuke to the efforts of President Donald Trump and his supporting lawmakers, the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday voted 93-6 against the objection to the election results, while the House of Representatives rejected it by 303-121 votes
Following violence by pro-Trump supporters at the US capitol, several Republican Senators have decided not to raise objections to the election results. Both the House and the Senate voted on the objection after two hours of debate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Wanted criminal's house attached in UP's Meerut
Man charged with voting-related threats against House member
White House invites GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania to lunch
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi will push to override Trump's veto of Pentagon bill
Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza's old houses