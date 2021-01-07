Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda to launch campaign to woo farmers during daylong visit to Bengal on Jan 9

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:38 IST
Nadda to launch campaign to woo farmers during daylong visit to Bengal on Jan 9

Almost a month after his convoycame under attack, BJP national president J P Nadda will bevisiting West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday tolaunch the party's new campaign aimed at wooing farmers, amidthe ongoing protest over the contentious agriculture laws.

The top BJP leader, during his daylong visit, wouldalso hold a rally at Katwa and a roadshow at Bardhaman town,which would be followed by a press conference, sources in thesaffron camp said.

Nadda, in a bid to blunt opposition camp's ''anti-farmer'' allegations against the BJP-led central government,will float 'Ek Muthi Chawal' (a fistful of rice), a projectunder which he would collect rice from farmers' homes andbrief them about the benefits of the new legislations.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana andwestern Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi borders forover a month against the three laws. They have stayed putdespite heavy rains and waterlogging at protest sites over thelast couple of days, besides severe cold weather conditionsprevailing in and around the national capital.

''After our party president launches the campaign, ourcadres will fan out to 48,000 villages of the state, wherethey will be visiting households of farmers to collect riceand brief them about the new farm laws. Nadda ji will addressrallies, have lunch at a farmer's residence and hold a gramsabha meeting, during his visit,'' party sources said.

There are 71.23 lakh farmers' families in West Bengal,96% of them small and marginal.

According to state BJP, Nadda's visit assumes immensesignificance as this will be his first visit to the stateafter the attack on his convoy during his journey to DiamondHarbour frm the city on December 10.

The Home Ministry had subsequently summoned three IPSofficers to serve in central deputation, following the allegedsecurity lapses which led to the attack on Nadda, kicking offa Centre-State war and leaving CM Mamata Banerjee fuming.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had said that UnionHome Minister Amit Shah and Nadda would visit the state everymonth until the end of assembly elections.

Both Nadda and Shah were on a two-day visit to thestate on separate occasions in December.

Election to the 294-member Bengal Assembly is due inApril-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four more Delhi residents test positive for new strain of coronavirus

Four more Delhi residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, sources said on Thursday, even as Health Minister Satyendar Jain appealed to the Centre to extend the ban on flights between India and the UK till the end of Jan...

China makes representation to UK over meddling in Hong Kong Affairs: Foreign Ministry

A day after the United Kingdom lambasted Beijing for the arrest of over 50 pro-democracy politicians and activists under the draconian National Security Law, China on Thursday claimed that Hong Kong was a territory of China and any interfer...

BRIEF-Paris Club of creditors says Angola gets debt deadline extension

Jan 7 Reuters - PARIS CLUB OF INTERNATIONAL CREDITORS SAY HAVE ACCEPTED TO PROVIDE TO THE REPUBLIC OF ANGOLA AN EXTENSION OF THE TIME-BOUND SUSPENSION OF DEBT SERVICE DUE FROM JAN 1 TO JUNE 30 2021. Source text for Eikon Further company cov...

Moody's says Mexican economy won't reach pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023

Moodys Investors Service said in a report on Thursday that Mexico will not reach its pre-pandemic economic output levels of 2019 until at least 2023.Mexicos economy was already in a slight recession in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic rava...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021