Opposition boycotts Governor's policy address in Ker Assembly

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 08-01-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 10:24 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 (PTI): The Congress-led UDFopposition on Friday boycotted Governor Arif Mohammad Khan'spolicy address in the Kerala Assembly on the first day of thebudget session, demanding the resignation of Speaker PSreeramakrishnan who was facing allegations in connection withthe dollar smuggling case.

The opposition legislators, who came with banners andposters, raised slogans against Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan and the Speaker as Khan arrived to deliver hiscustomary address.

Despite sloganeering, the Governor began his speech ontime detailing the achievements and performances of the loneLeft government in the country in its over four and halfyears' tenure.

As the sloganeering continued, a visibly irritatedKhan asked the opposition members three times to allow him tofulfill his constitutional duty, but his plea fell on deafears.

''I am doing my constitutional duty...it is expectedthat no obstruction will be created while the Governor isperforming constitutional duties. You have already raisedenough slogans... Don't interrupt me,'' the Governor told theopposition.

Though Opposition Leader Ramesh stood up and tried tospeak in between, the Governor did not yield to his demand.

The protesting opposition legislators later walked outof the Assembly hall and staged a sit-in at its portal,raising slogans and displaying banners and posters.

Meanwhile, the Governor, who continued his speech,said the LDF government has been facing challenges ever sincethe Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Detailing various pro-people measures taken by theVijayan government, the Governor said the state startedcommunity kitchens for the needy to ensure that none wenthungry during the lockdown, ensured that treatment for Covid-19 is being given free, and kits are being distributed to allration card holders.

Kerala was also the first state to announce a pandemicrelief package of Rs 20,000 crore.

The southern state also declared floor price of 16vegetables produced in the state, he said.

Almost 9 per cent of the state's population is livingabroad and with nearly six lakh immigrants returning due tothe impact of COVID19, it will hamper the flow of remittances,causing a severe impacton the state's economy, he said.PTILGK UD SSPTI PTI

