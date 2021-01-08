Left Menu
One 'Republican' to another: Athawale slams Trump over siege

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:56 IST
Union minister Ramdas Athawale onFriday said US President Donald Trump has lost the right to becalled a Republican after his supporters stormed the Capitolin a bid to overthrow the November 3 election result.

Athawale said he used to have a lot of respect forTrump but it dissipated after the latter insulted the publicmandate following the US presidential election.

''What Trump did ahead of the transition of power isdetrimental to democracy and so he has lost the right to becalled a Republican,'' the Republican Party of India leadersaid in a statement.

''Trump should have conceded defeat and made efforts towin the next election but instead of doing so, he disrespectedpeople's mandate and insulted democracy,'' said Athawale, whosometimes comments on matters of global concern.

Five persons were killed and 60 arrested after severalprotesters broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday androamed the corridors as tens of thousands gathered outside insupport of Trump's false claims of election fraud.

