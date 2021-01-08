Left Menu
Development News Edition

FBI offers reward for details of those behind Washington pipe bombs

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information on who placed pipe bombs in the committee headquarters of U.S. political parties in Washington. Law enforcement agencies had received reports of two suspected devices, one each at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:22 IST
FBI offers reward for details of those behind Washington pipe bombs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information on who placed pipe bombs in the committee headquarters of U.S. political parties in Washington.

Law enforcement agencies had received reports of two suspected devices, one each at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. The statement was accompanied by an image https://bit.ly/3osLWPz of a masked suspect wearing gloves and a hoodie, carrying an object.

"The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction," it said. ABC News reported that bomb technicians used water cannon to blast the devices to break them apart and render them harmless on Wednesday just as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed into the Capitol building, where lawmakers were certifying the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump initially praised his supporters but later condemned the violence. Senators and Congressmen were forced to evacuate after the Trump supporters smashed windows and engaged in looting. The violence, which killed five people, followed a rally at which Trump exhorted supporters to fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris' Louvre museum visitors fell by three quarters in 2020 due to COVID crisis

The Louvre museum in Paris - home to the Mona Lisa and other world famous works of art - suffered a 72 percent drop in visitors in 2020 compared to 2019, as a result of the COVID crisis.The Louvre said in a statement on Friday that its over...

Avian flu: Over 1.60 lakh poultry birds to be culled in Haryana’s Panchkula

Over 1.60 lakh birds of five poultry farms in Haryanas Panchkula district are set to be culled as some poultry samples there have tested positive for the avian flu, Agriculture minister J P Dalal said on Friday.Five poultry samples of Siddh...

French ski resorts reopening hinges on COVID situation by Jan. 20 - Minister

The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the COVID-19 situation by Jan. 20 allows, a minister said on Friday.The governments decision on Jan. 20 must by guided only by the situation of the epidemic, French junio...

CB-CID to probe into toxic liquid served to Pondy Collector

The CB-CID police here would prove into the case of an alleged supply of a water bottle with colorless toxic liquid to the Puducherry Collector PurvaGarg, Territorial DGP B Srivastava said on Friday.As soon as Garg found the bottle containi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021