U.S. House Republican leader plans to talk to President Elect Biden -statement

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said he plans to talk to President-elect Joe Biden about how to unite the country, according to a statement released on Friday.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California said in a statement he had "reached out to President-elect Biden today and plan to speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America's challenges."

