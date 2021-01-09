Pompeo meets with Biden's nominee for secretary of state -State Department official

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met on Friday with President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of State Antony Blinken to "facilitate an orderly transition, and to ensure American interests are protected abroad," a senior State Department official said.

"Their meeting was very productive," the official said, adding that Pompeo and Blinken and their teams "will continue to work together on behalf of America throughout the transition."

