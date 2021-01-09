Left Menu
Kangana backs anti-conversion law; backs Saudi-style hanging for rape

It is a very goodstep the government has finally taken, Ranaut, here for afilm shoot, said to a query.Asked about rising cases of rape in the country, theactor said trials of such cases go on for long and victims getharassed in the process.They have the burden to prove the charges againstthe accused...More than half the accused get acquitted, shesaid.Many countries like Saudi hang the accused inpublic squares, she said, adding until we set five-six suchexamples, until tough action is not taken such crimes willnot stop...because people get away with such crimes, Ranautsaid.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:41 IST
The actor, often in news because of controversial social media posts, also appeared to favour public executions such as in Saudi Arabia to curb crimes like gang-rape. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday came out in support of the anti-conversion ordinance brought in by the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, saying it would help the victims of fraudulent marriages.

The actor, often in news because of controversial social media posts, also appeared to favour public executions such as in Saudi Arabia to curb crimes like gang-rape.

Governor Anandiben Patel earlier in the day gave assent to an ordinance of MP government which penalizes religious conversions through fraudulent means including those for the sake of marriage. The law provides for as much as 10years in prison for fraudulent conversions in some cases.

''This is a very good law. Many people have faced problems. The law has been made for such people,'' she told reporters.

''This type of law should be made. It is a very good step the government has finally taken,'' Ranaut, here for a film shoot, said to a query.

Asked about rising cases of rape in the country, the actor said trials of such cases go on for long and victims get harassed in the process.

''They have the burden to prove the charges against the accused...More than half the accused get acquitted,'' she said.

''Many countries like Saudi hang (the accused) in public squares,'' she said, adding ''until we set five-six such examples until tough action is not taken (such crimes will not stop)...because people get away with such crimes,'' Ranautsaid.

