Kangana backs anti-conversion law; favours Saudi-style hanging for rape

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday came out in support of the anti-conversionordinance brought in by the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh,saying it would help the victims of fraudulent marriages.The actor, often in news because of controversialsocial media posts, also appeared to favour public executionssuch as in Saudi Arabia to curb crimes like gang-rape.Governor Anandiben Patel earlier in the day gaveassent to an ordinance of MP government which penalizesreligious conversions through fraudulent means including thosefor the sake of marriage.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-01-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 00:10 IST
The actor, often in news because of controversial social media posts, also appeared to favour public executions such as in Saudi Arabia to curb crimes like gang-rape. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday came out in support of the anti-conversion ordinance brought in by the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, saying it would help the victims of fraudulent marriages.

The actor, often in news because of controversial social media posts, also appeared to favour public executions such as in Saudi Arabia to curb crimes like gang-rape.

Governor Anandiben Patel earlier in the day gave assent to an ordinance of MP government which penalizes religious conversions through fraudulent means including those for the sake of marriage. The law provides for as much as 10years in prison for fraudulent conversions in some cases.

''This is a very good law. Many people have faced problems. The law has been made for such people,'' Ranaut told reporters.

''This type of law should be made. It is a very good step the government has finally taken,'' the actor, here for a film shoot, said to a query.

Asked about rising cases of rape in the country, the actor said trials of such cases go on for long and victims get harassed in the process.

''They have the burden to prove the charges against the accused...More than half the accused get acquitted,'' she said.

''Many countries like Saudi hang (the accused) in public squares,'' she said, adding ''until we set five-six such examples until tough action is not taken (such crimes will not stop)...because people get away with such crimes,'' Ranautsaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

