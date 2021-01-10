Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to visit US-Mexico border to laud border wall

President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the US-Mexico border on Tuesday to highlight his administrations work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday.Trump will travel to the town of Alamo, Texas.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 08:40 IST
Trump to visit US-Mexico border to laud border wall

President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the US-Mexico border on Tuesday to highlight his administration's work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday.

Trump will travel to the town of Alamo, Texas. He will mark the completion of 400 miles of border wall and his administration's efforts to reform what the White House described as the nation's broken immigration system.

Trump's campaign for the presidency in 2016 focused extensively on the president's desire to construct a border wall. He also promised that Mexico would pay for the wall, but it has been paid for by US taxpayers.

While most of the wall went up in areas that had smaller barriers, the government has built hundreds of miles of fencing as high as 30 feet (9 meters) in a short amount of time — most of it this year.

The administration prioritized areas where the wall could be built more quickly, and crews have blasted hills and bulldozed sensitive habitats in national wildlife refuges and on American Indian land to do it.

The visit will likely be the president's first public appearance since he addressed supporters on Wednesday riling up a crowd that later staged a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol. He is anxious to highlight accomplishments as his presidency winds down.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House are pushing for an impeachment vote next week and are planning to formally introduce their proposal Monday with a vote possible by Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-West Brom must bolster attack in January transfer window, says Allardyce

West Bromwich Albion will dip into the transfer market this month to strengthen their strikeforce, manager Sam Allardyce said after Saturdays penalty shootout defeat by League One side Blackpool in the FA Cup. With Callum Robinson rested an...

Landslides in Indonesia leave at least 11 dead

Two landslides triggered by heavy rain in Indonesia left at least 11 dead and 18 injured, officials said Sunday. The second landslide in Cihanjuang village in the Sumedang district of West Java province occurred as rescuers were still evacu...

Indonesia detects emergency signals in search for crashed jet -official

Indonesia detected on Sunday signals that could come from the flight recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea minutes after taking off from the capital Jakarta, Bagus Puruhito, chief of the countrys search and rescue agency...

Trump to visit US-Mexico border to laud border wall

President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the US-Mexico border on Tuesday to highlight his administrations work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday.Trump will travel to the town of Alamo, Texas. He will mark the completi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021