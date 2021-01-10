Rajasthan Congress executive told to submit names for district chiefs

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara on Sunday held the first meeting of newly appointed state executive of the party and asked office-bearers to submit a panel of names for district presidents. Maken said the new office-bearers were asked to go to their districts by Monday and submit a panel for the district chief.

He also asked them to identify winnable candidates for the upcoming civic body polls.

After the meeting, Maken told reporters that the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to express its solidarity with farmers and a party delegation in Rajasthan will lay a siege to Raj Bhawan and demand the repeal of the new farm laws. He said the party is trying to empower the office-bearers and on their recommendations, district presidents and other people will be appointed. State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said it has been decided that whenever an incharge minister visits a district, local office-bearer has to be informed. He said they will jointly hold a public hearing in the presence of officials. Hitting at the BJP, he said Narendra Modi-led Union government is troubling farmers and Kota’s BJP MLA Madan Dilawar is making shameless statements against them. The BJP MLA on Saturday triggered a controversy, suggesting that militants and robbers wanting to destroy the country may have joined the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws at the Delhi borders.

The MLA further alleged that the “so-called” farmers are not worried about the country, “enjoying picnic” and “luxuries” besides relishing delicacies.

In a video statement released here, he suggested that the agitators are ''conspiring'' to spread bird flu by consuming chicken at the protest sites.

“This shows the BJP’s mindset. No one from their leadership has rejected the statement made by the MLA,'' Dotasara said, adding that the party should ask the MLA to resign for his remarks.

